Military Embedded Systems

Peraton to design autonomous multi-domain network solution with DARPA

News

February 09, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image.

HERNDON, Va. Peraton Labs has won a contract under the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency's (DARPA) Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program to design, develop, integrate, test, and evaluate a multi-domain network orchestration solution.

According to the company, the solution will be designed to enable real-time, autonomous discovery and configuration of interconnected military networks and support on-demand connectivity in contested tactical environments. The contract is worth up to $20 million over a 42-month period.

Officials claim that the goal of MINC is to ensure that critical data finds a path to the right user at the right time in dynamic and heterogeneous communications environments. Peraton Labs' solution will aim to replace static configuration of individual tactical networks with automated and secure control across diverse networks of networks.

Peraton Labs' solution will orchestrate control across communications, compute, and storage resources by combining novel technologies, including a control overlay, a distributed orchestration framework, a framework for automatically translating mission intent to networking objectives, and an interface to deliver rapid situational intelligence.

 

Featured Companies

Peraton

12975 Worldgate Drive
Herndon, VA 20170-6008
Website

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website
Categories
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Thomas Global photo.
News
Thomas Global's flight displays to further modernize RNZAF Boeing 757 fleet
More Avionics
Unmanned
DARPA image.
News
DARPA program flies first-ever uninhabited Black Hawk helicopter trial
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Teledyne FLIR photo.
News
H-1 program to be supported by Teledyne FLIR ISR sensor systems
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic: Wind River
Blog
AI and intelligent systems: The road to better and faster decisions in high-risk scenarios
More A.I.