Peraton to design autonomous multi-domain network solution with DARPA

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. HERNDON, Va. Peraton Labs has won a contract under the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency's (DARPA) Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program to design, develop, integrate, test, and evaluate a multi-domain network orchestration solution.

According to the company, the solution will be designed to enable real-time, autonomous discovery and configuration of interconnected military networks and support on-demand connectivity in contested tactical environments. The contract is worth up to $20 million over a 42-month period.

Officials claim that the goal of MINC is to ensure that critical data finds a path to the right user at the right time in dynamic and heterogeneous communications environments. Peraton Labs' solution will aim to replace static configuration of individual tactical networks with automated and secure control across diverse networks of networks.

Peraton Labs' solution will orchestrate control across communications, compute, and storage resources by combining novel technologies, including a control overlay, a distributed orchestration framework, a framework for automatically translating mission intent to networking objectives, and an interface to deliver rapid situational intelligence.