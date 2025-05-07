Astronics Test Systems featuring the ATS-6100 RTS at SOF Week 2025

Astronics ATS-6100 RTS SOF WEEK 2025 — Tampa, Fla. Engineers at Astronics Test Systems are featuring their ATS-6100 RTS at SOF Week 2025, booth #245. The tester combines 19 instruments into one, offering fault detection and operational verification of radio communications at all levels of deployment.

The ATS-6100 RTS includes support for widely deployed military tactical radios including the AN/PRC-117G and AN/PRC-163. It reduces testing time and cost, maintenance and calibration costs, lifecycle ownership costs, and the number of “no fault found” results, according to the company.

The 19 test instruments include:

AM /FM Modulation Meters

Digital Signal Analyzer

RF signal generator, receiver, power meter, frequency error meter, and counter

RF analyzers – spectrum, VSWR, cable distance-to-fault

AF signal generator

Audio meters – SINAD/distortion, frequency, audio filters

Oscilloscope

Tracking generator

Error vector magnitude (EVM)

Wideband streaming TX and RX

Real-time RF burst trigger

Power analyzer and RSSI