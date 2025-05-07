Astronics Test Systems featuring the ATS-6100 RTS at SOF Week 2025

Astronics Test Systems featuring the ATS-6100 RTS at SOF Week 2025News
May 07, 2025
SOF WEEK 2025 — Tampa, Fla. Engineers at Astronics Test Systems are featuring their ATS-6100 RTS at SOF Week 2025, booth #245. The tester combines 19 instruments into one, offering fault detection and operational verification of radio communications at all levels of deployment.
The ATS-6100 RTS includes support for widely deployed military tactical radios including the AN/PRC-117G and AN/PRC-163. It reduces testing time and cost, maintenance and calibration costs, lifecycle ownership costs, and the number of “no fault found” results, according to the company.
The 19 test instruments include:
- AM /FM Modulation Meters
- Digital Signal Analyzer
- RF signal generator, receiver, power meter, frequency error meter, and counter
- RF analyzers – spectrum, VSWR, cable distance-to-fault
- AF signal generator
- Audio meters – SINAD/distortion, frequency, audio filters
- Oscilloscope
- Tracking generator
- Error vector magnitude (EVM)
- Wideband streaming TX and RX
- Real-time RF burst trigger
- Power analyzer and RSSI