Astronics Test Systems featuring the ATS-6100 RTS at SOF Week 2025

May 07, 2025

Astronics ATS-6100 RTS

SOF WEEK 2025 — Tampa, Fla. Engineers at Astronics Test Systems are featuring their ATS-6100 RTS at SOF Week 2025, booth #245. The tester combines 19 instruments into one, offering fault detection and operational verification of radio communications at all levels of deployment.

The ATS-6100 RTS includes support for widely deployed military tactical radios including the AN/PRC-117G and AN/PRC-163. It reduces testing time and cost, maintenance and calibration costs, lifecycle ownership costs, and the number of “no fault found” results, according to the company.

The 19 test instruments include:

  • AM /FM Modulation Meters
  • Digital Signal Analyzer
  • RF signal generator, receiver, power meter, frequency error meter, and counter
  • RF analyzers – spectrum, VSWR, cable distance-to-fault
  • AF signal generator
  • Audio meters – SINAD/distortion, frequency, audio filters
  • Oscilloscope
  • Tracking generator
  • Error vector magnitude (EVM)
  • Wideband streaming TX and RX
  • Real-time RF burst trigger
  • Power analyzer and RSSI
L3Harris test pilot Clint Logwood stands in front of a Sky Warden aircraft brought in to display at SOF Week. (MES staff photo)
