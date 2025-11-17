Military Embedded Systems

Battle management system to be supplied for Royal Thai Army Stryker modernization

November 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS signed a contract with Chaiseri Defense Systems to supply a battle management system (BMS) and associated integration support for the Royal Thai Army’s Stryker fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement calls for Leonardo DRS to provide the BMS software suite along with project management, engineering, and other technical services, the statement reads. Chaiseri is expected to handle local activities including installation, commissioning, operator instruction, and sustainment throughout the system’s life cycle.

According to the company, the BMS package incorporates tactical computing hardware and software intended to deliver situational awareness from individual vehicles to higher-echelon command posts. Leonardo DRS adds that the effort builds on a teaming arrangement established between the two companies in 2024.

The company also notes ongoing investment in network-computing technologies aligned with Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) principles, including systems associated with the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and the Sensor Open System Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Leonardo DRS states that these technologies are aimed at supporting future platform processing, sensor fusion, and crew workload reduction.

