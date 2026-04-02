Multirole vehicles to be built in Brazil for Brazilian Army by IDV

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via IDV

SETE LAGOAS, Brazil. IDV inaugurated a new production line in Sete Lagoas, Minas Gerais, for the LMV-BR 2 4x4 multirole vehicle, the company announced in a statement.

The first vehicles from the line will go toward a Brazilian Army order for 420 LMV-BR 2 platforms, the statement reads. IDV says the vehicle is based on its LMV platform and was developed for troop transport across a range of missions, with a focus on mobility, protection, and mission flexibility.

Company officials and members of the Brazilian Army’s high command attended the opening and reviewed the facility and its production capabilities, according to the statement. IDV says the new line expands its manufacturing and technology capacity in Brazil and is intended to support the country’s defense industrial base while meeting Brazilian military requirements.

The company says the Brazilian Army already operates 32 LMV-BR 4x4 vehicles, which continue to receive maintenance and support from IDV. The new line is also intended to support export opportunities, the statement reads.

IDV says its LMV family has more than 4,000 vehicles in service worldwide and is offered in multiple protection levels, cab layouts, and mission-specific variants.