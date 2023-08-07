Cyber contract signed between CodeMettle and National Guard AFSPECWAR forces

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy CodeMettle

ATLANTA. Network-security developer CodeMettle will execute a contract to provide the software-management and configuration component for all-domain agile command-and-control (C2) systems for National Guard Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) forces.

The NetOps commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software -- a platform-agnostic solution that provides a single management hardware interface -- will be bundled with CodeMettle’s platform-agnostic software that enables users to integrate disparate node components.

According to the company's announcement, its simplified node-management software control of both enterprise solutions and subsystems, including backhaul, electronic warfare (EW), mounted or dismounted radio frequency (RF), tactical data link (TDL), network, and services/applications.