Cybersecurity challenges prompt USAF to engage NetRise for security study

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AUSTIN, Tex. Firmware security company NetRise received an STTR [small business technology transfer] Phase 1 grant focusing on identifying and managing the risk in firmware and software of connected devices to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

NetRise is a company focused on enabling visibility into the world's "Extended Internet of Things" (XIoT) security problem by looking at the modern firmware and software component security challenges of IT, OT, IoT, and other connected cyber-physical systems.

Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise, said of the $110,000 STTR award: "We understand the government's critical need for proven solutions to discover and assess firmware and software components within each device, and identify vulnerabilities at the most granular levels. We look forward to working with the Air Force Research Laboratory and other key stakeholders to provide best-in-class solutions that will enable them to understand the makeup and risk of devices that are essential to securing their operations and our country's defense."