Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity challenges prompt USAF to engage NetRise for security study

News

January 12, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity challenges prompt USAF to engage NetRise for security study

AUSTIN, Tex. Firmware security company NetRise received an STTR [small business technology transfer] Phase 1 grant focusing on identifying and managing the risk in firmware and software of connected devices to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). 

NetRise is a company focused on enabling visibility into the world's "Extended Internet of Things" (XIoT) security problem by looking at the modern firmware and software component security challenges of IT, OT, IoT, and other connected cyber-physical systems.  

Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise, said of the $110,000 STTR award: "We understand the government's critical need for proven solutions to discover and assess firmware and software components within each device, and identify vulnerabilities at the most granular levels. We look forward to working with the Air Force Research Laboratory and other key stakeholders to provide best-in-class solutions that will enable them to understand the makeup and risk of devices that are essential to securing their operations and our country's defense."

Featured Companies

NetRise

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Malware
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms