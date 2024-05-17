Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity contract for Air Force Civil Engineering Centers won by GDIT

News

May 17, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Air Force photo

FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) won a recompete task order worth $185 million to provide cybersecurity services for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) worldwide.

Under the terms of the contract, GDIT is tasked with researching and developing new strategies to mitigate cybersecurity risks faced by the Air Force's industrial control systems, including building automation, life safety, utility monitoring, and airfield control. GDIT will perform this work at 188 AFCEC installations worldwide.

AFCEC is a subordinate unit of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and is responsible for facility investment planning, design and construction, property management, and environmental compliance/restoration.

The task order -- which was awarded by the 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida -- has a one-year base period and four option years.

