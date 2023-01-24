Cybersecurity contract worth $248 million signed between CACI, NSA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Va. Engineering firm CACI International won a single-award prime contract worth potentially $284 million with the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide mission expertise and systems engineering support for NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, CACI will work to modernize NSA’s systems engineering practices across its extended enterprise.

Information from the NSA Cybersecurity Directorate details the agency's mission as preventeing and eradicating threats to U.S. national-security systems, with an initial focus on protecting the defense industrial base (DIB) and improving U.S. weapons security.