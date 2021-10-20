Cybersecurity pilot program to automate weapon systems assessments

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. CARLSBAD, Calif. Viasat Inc., a global communications company, has announced it won a Department of Defense (DoD) contract to provide vulnerability assessment testing and response support under a new pilot program focused on improving the cybersecurity and resilience of DoD weapon systems.

According to officials, Viasat will be the first external cybersecurity team to perform these assessments through the pilot, which aims to drive efficiencies to automate mission and threat-based security assessments at-scale using analytics and methodology for intelligence gathering, threat modeling, vulnerability analysis, and exploitation.

As part of the pilot, Viasat will analyze key components within a complex, interconnected DoD weapon system architecture that could be vulnerable to an attack. The analysis will also include cyber and software-defined radio threat assessments to address networking, Internet of Things, and radio frequency interfaces to the weapon system.

The company claims that Viasat was selected based on the company's experience in DoD cybersecurity, as well as its perspective of the threat landscape across global government and commercial services, including a customizable approach to information security.