Data contract with Space Systems Command garners Meroxa $1.25 million

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN FRANCISCO. Data application platform-as-a-service (DAPaaS) company Meroxa was chosen to receive a $1.25 million Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) Phase II contract through AFWERX -- a program of the U.S. Air Force focusing on innovative technology development -- under which Meroxa will develop a real-time event streaming data architecture for Space Systems Command (SSC) to advance the integration of U.S. and allied sensor data into the Unified Data Library with the ability to easily scale for future mission needs.

Under the terms of the contract with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command Cross Mission Data Branch, Meroxa is tasked with development of a resilient infrastructure for accelerated integration of sensor data into the Air Force's data fabric. According to the contract announcement, the Meroxa platform's successful adaptation will enable data producers and consumers to integrate and consume real-time data pipelines to support situational awareness in space.

Lt. Col. Dan Kimmich, materiel leader, SSC Cross Mission Data, said of the contract: "The military, like most organizations, [is] flooded by immovable data which can be a hindrance to progress. Meroxa's technology will enable the USSF to move data more quickly, more securely, more reliably to where it is needed most."