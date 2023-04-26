Military Embedded Systems

Defense Dept. IT contract garners $889 million for SAIC

News

April 26, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

RESTON, Va.  Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has won a contract worth $889 million with the U.S. Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) to develop and implement One IT, which will modernize DCSA’s IT systems.

According to the contract-win announcement, SAIC -- as the prime contractor for One IT -- will support DCSA as it simplifies and standardizes the agency’s IT environment, in terms of planning and systems architecture development; digital; network, database, and storage engineering; service-desk support; cybersecurity; and IT application development and sustainment.

Under the terms of the contract, SAIC will also provide services to help DCSA meet centralized-IT requirements for the National Industrial Security Programs (NISP) and National Industrial Security Systems (NISS) applications.

The award includes one base year and four one-year extension options.

Featured Companies

SAIC

215 Wynn Drive
Huntsville, AL 35806
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Malware
Topic Tags
