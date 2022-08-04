Military Embedded Systems

Flight-training upgrade for Marine Corps garners $40.84 million contract

August 04, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CHANTILLY, Va. Flight-training company Veraxx Engineering won a contract worth $40.84 million with the U.S. Navy for the upgrade, integration, and fielding of a completed baseline version of the Marine Corps Tactical Environment (TEn), its simulated and semi-automated aviation training system. 

According to the terms of the contract, the four Marine Corps aircraft wings will get upgrades, along with complete integration of the TEn into Marine Corps aviation training systems and devices; the company will also address interoperability bridges. 

Much of the work under the contract will be performed in North Carolina and California, and is expected to be completed in January 2028.

Veraxx Engineering

