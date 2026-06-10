Cross-domain military systems to be shown by Rheinmetall at Eurosatory

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kraken PARIS, France. Rheinmetall will show systems for cross-domain military operations at Eurosatory 2026, taking place June 15-19 in Paris, the company announced in a statement.

The company says its exhibit will focus on connecting actors, sensors, effectors, platforms, and command-and-control functions across land, air, sea, space, cyber, and information domains.

Systems scheduled for the trade fair include the Containerized Missile Launcher for the FV-014 loitering munition system, the Lynx KF41 armored reconnaissance vehicle with a counter-uncrewed aerial systems kit, a 155 mm L60 gun system, the MK35-E 35 mm automatic cannon, and LongClaw, a glide bomb designed for drone deployment, the statement reads.

Rheinmetall also plans to show unmanned systems, including the Komodo Unmanned Breaching System and the Kraken K3 Scout unmanned surface vessel, according to the company.

Other planned displays include the Lynx KF41 Skyranger 30 air-defense system, Fuchs JAGM missile tank destroyer, Destinus RUTA Block 2 cruise missile, Ragnarok Mortar Mission Module, Mission Master unmanned ground vehicles, and Tactical HX trucks, the company says.