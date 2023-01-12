Quantum-computing agreement signed between NRL, AFRL

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Army/stock. WASHINGTON. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and the14 Naval Warfare Centers signed a memorandum of understanding with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Information Directorate in the area of quantum computing in order to exchange technical expertise collaborate on projects that will create useful quantum computing capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

As part of the agreement, Navy scientists and engineers will gain access to AFRL’s IBM Quantum Hub (IBM-Q) processor, which will enable users to explore relevant problem sets focused on operations research, quantum machine learning, quantum simulation, classical simulation, and crypto-analysis.

Quantum computers -- which can be defined as computation where operations harness the atomic and subatomic scale of quantum mechanics -- are believed to enable faster and more efficient calculations, many of which fall under the realm of combinatorial optimization, machine learning (ML), risk analysis, and chemistry, all of which are highly pertinent to the development of technology critical for military use.