GIVING BACK: Disabled American Veterans

Story

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different charitable organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a nationwide nonprofit social-welfare organization that has been in operation for more than 100 years, having been created in 1920 by World War I veterans for disabled U.S. military veterans.

DAV materials highlight what it calls its “single purpose”: To empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. The DAV strives to accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them from the government; fighting for the interests of America’s injured and disabled veterans on Capitol Hill; and educating the general public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

The organization works toward these goals by supporting many programs, including several that provide free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service and provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other government entities.

DAV also publicizes its program services to the American people generally, and to disabled veterans and their families specifically; it represents the interests of disabled veterans and deceased veterans’ families before Congress, the White House, and the judiciary, as well as before state and local governments. Additional programs extend services into the communities where these veterans and their families live through a network of state-level departments and local chapters. The organization also facilitates programs through which disabled veterans can help out their fellow veterans through a variety of volunteer programs.

For additional information, please visit https://www.dav.org/.