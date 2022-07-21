Happenings: MOSA conference, legal-tech education, Dan Taylor

Story

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Following what has been a busy springtime returning to in-person military conferences and trade shows like the Sea-Air-Space Expo and SOFIC, launching our own virtual events, and keeping up with all the latest defense electronics news and trends like the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategies, the summer slowdown has been sweet.

The short lull is enabling us to gear up for what will be a busy fall: We have some announcements about new live events, innovative virtual events, and a new Technology Editor.

Kicking off the second half of this year, we published the 2022 SOSA Special Edition. Those of you receiving this issue in the mail also received a copy of the 76-page magazine, our second volume highlighting editorial content on The Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard from the pages and website of Military Embedded Systems Magazine, as well as the products aligned and conformant to the technical standard. If you don’t have a copy, visit us online at https://militaryembedded.com to peruse the latest 2022 SOSA Special Edition.

The 2022 SOSA Special Edition follows on our first edition covering the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Technical Standard, which we published in May and may be viewed here: https://issuu.com/opensystemsmedia/docs/face_specialedition_2022_e-mag_final.

Law-Tech Connect Workshop Online

Our contributing editor Dawn Zoldi (Col., U.S. Air Force, Ret.), president of P3 Consulting, writes pieces for Military Embedded Systems on topics such as autonomous systems, drones, AI [artificial intelligence], and counter-drone technology, plus she is also a legal expert in the autonomous and military fields. At this past April’s Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL 2022, she hosted the Law-Tech Connect Workshop, which provided technological and legal educational content on multidomain autonomous systems and AI, 5G, and more. The workshop included eight sessions, including one moderated by me: “Autonomous Vehicles: Air, Land, and Sea Lanes” featuring panelists Dean Griffith, Of Counsel, Jones Day; Tracy Reynolds, Fleet Judge Advocate, Commander SECOND Fleet, U.S. Navy; and Matthew Henshon, Partner, Henshon Klein.

The workshop content was so good and relevant that we are working with Zoldi to present four of the prerecorded sessions online – including my panel discussion – in the Law-Tech Connect Workshop Online, a pay-per-view virtual event hosted by Military Embedded Systems featuring a live Q&A with Zoldi, James Poss (Maj. Gen., U.S. Air Force, Ret.), the CEO of ISR Ideas; and David Michelson, Program Manager, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), to be held on August 31, 2022.

For attorneys, the event offers a total of 4 CLE Credit Hours general or technology credits from the Florida Bar that are self-certifiable and transferable to other jurisdiction. To register and beat the early bird deadline, visit https://www.bigmarker.com/series/law-tech-connect-workshop-online/series_details.

MOSA Conference

In my role as a member of the Advisory Committee for Aerospace Tech Week, I am organizing a one-day MOSA conference track for the event’s first U.S. instantiation: Aerospace Tech Week Americas, to be held November 8-9 in Atlanta, Georgia. The MOSA Conference Track will educate attendees on how MOSA strategies and open architecture initiatives such as SOSA and FACE are being deployed in military systems and how these approaches enable faster adoption of commercial technology.

The one-day track will include a keynote and three sessions: Open Architectures for Military Aviation Platforms; MOSA Strategies for Sensor Application; and Leveraging Commercial Technology for Defense Applications. For more information on the conference, visit https://www.aerospacetechweek.com/americas/conferences/.

On the opposite day of the MOSA Conference Track, there will be a one-day MOSA Workshop/Exhibitor Theater near the OpenSystems Media Pavilion. To learn more about the workshop/exhibitor theater and the MOSA Pavilion contact OSM’s Director of Sales at [email protected].

Dan Taylor

Lastly, allow me to introduce our new Technology Editor – Washington Bureau, Dan Taylor. He brings 15 years of jour­nalism experience covering the military technology industry at Inside The Navy, Sea Power Magazine, and Defense Daily, and he has written for such other publicationsas C4ISR, Military & Aerospace Electronics, and even Military Embedded Systems. Taylor’s also covered the Sea-Air-Space show for more than 15 years.

Based in Pentagon City, Taylor will be a fixture for us at Washing­ton conferences and trade shows, and will be covering all key areas for us with a focus on AI and unmanned systems. Don’t miss his article on trusted computing and data-at-rest on page 24. Taylor can be reached at: [email protected].