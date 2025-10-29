ARACON® Fibers: Advanced EMI Shielding for High-Reliability Systems

Modern defense and aerospace systems operate in some of the most complex and EMI-sensitive environments ever engineered. Traditional shielding materials like copper braids may offer sufficient electrical performance—but they also add weight, limit flexibility, and degrade over time. For today’s high-frequency, weight-restricted platforms, those compromises are no longer acceptable.

ARACON® fiber from Micro-Coax was designed to meet this moment. By combining the electrical conductivity of metal with advanced lightweight fiber technology, ARACON fiber creates a textile-like braided shield that’s up to 80% lighter than copper—without compromising shielding effectiveness.

Engineered specifically for high-reliability, weight-sensitive systems—including fighter aircraft, spacecraft, missile systems, and UAVs—ARACON shielding delivers consistent EMI and RFI protection across broad frequency ranges. It exceeds 90% optical coverage and is qualified for demanding industry standards including RTCA DO-160 lightning protection, MIL-STD-810, ASTM, and FAA flammability and smoke/toxicity requirements.

More than just lightweight, ARACON fiber is built to flex. With a service life exceeding 50,000 bend cycles, it enables agile harness designs and installs easily—no special tools required. Its mechanical memory-free form factor reduces stress on underlying conductors and supports tighter routing in space-constrained designs.

The updated brochure is now available offering a comprehensive look at our advanced EMI shielding technology. Inside, you’ll find detailed technical specifications, performance data across frequency ranges, braid configuration options, and environmental qualification summaries. Whether you’re designing for aerospace, defense, or space systems, the brochure provides everything you need to evaluate ARACON fiber’s benefits.

