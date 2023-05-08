Develop, Demonstrate, Deploy

Eletter Product

VPX System Realization from Initial Design to Deployment



In VPX architecture systems for defense applications, the path towards deployment comprises three high level stages of system realization – initial development, field testing and deployment.

LCR’s Develop – Demonstrate – Deploy approach includes products designed to facilitate smooth and fast transition between each stage so project time line objectives are maintained and mission objectives are achieved.

Stage 1: Development. System development begins in the lab on a benchtop platform where backplane profile configuration is determined, system dataflows are tested and board integration activities take place. LCR’s DK line of Development Chassis, including open access and 19” solutions for VPX and SOSA aligned 3U and 6U boards, offer a full set of features that will kick start your efforts.



Stage 2: Demonstration. When the initial development stage is complete, it’s time to move from the safe confines of the lab to the harsh reality of the field for on platform demonstration and testing. Our Rugged Test Systems take to the field for testing and on platform demonstration. RTS chassis have the look and feel of the final deployable chassis with easy access for I/O configuration changes and final backplane profile modifications.

Stage 3: Deployment. From rugged test system to a matching rugged deployment system, work with our team as you make the transition over to a deployable ATR chassis. LCR deployment chassis span a range from 3 to 14 payload slots with products based on field proven designs from our family of solutions for VPX and SOSA aligned board payloads.

Streamline the journey – VPX system design solutions from start to finish.

At LCR, our experienced and engaging engineering team will work with you to ensure mission success and LCR program managers are industry professionals who provide highly effective management from program start to finish.

DK VPX Development Platforms

RTS rugged test systems for field demonstration and test

Rugged deployment systems field proven for mission success

