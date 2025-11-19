Pacific Defense Launches SABER Multi-Function EW/SIGINT System

Eletter Product

Pacific Defense has unveiled its new SABER Multi-Function (MF) Electronic Warfare and Signals Intelligence (EW/SIGINT) product family, starting with the EWS1090VP—a 9-slot 3U OpenVPX™ system designed to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum. SABER integrates counter-UAS, counter-communications, counter-IED, and counter-radar support into a single, modular solution built for today’s dynamic threat landscape.



Engineered with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), SABER aligns with CMOSS, MORA, and SOSA™ technical standards, allowing rapid integration of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) components and third-party technologies. Its open architecture accelerates capability upgrades and keeps pace with evolving threats, enabling persistent tracking, signal detection, and responsive electronic attack (EA) with low-latency performance.



SABER’s wideband processing supports real-time, full-spectrum situational awareness and precision geolocation of threat emitters. It also delivers advanced direction-finding and a full suite of active/reactive countermeasures to neutralize adversaries while enhancing operator safety and operational agility.



At the core of SABER is its intuitive, AI/ML-enhanced software suite. Operators can control missions via a user-friendly interface, whether manually or remotely, while integrated artificial intelligence identifies patterns and anomalies to improve accuracy and reduce cognitive load.



“SABER’s tactical edge-based AI/ML capabilities enhance system performance, reduce operator burden, and counter emerging threats—all built on a MOSA framework,” said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW, SIGINT, and Autonomy at Pacific Defense.



Designed for rapid adaptability and long-term sustainability, SABER delivers theater-level electromagnetic spectrum superiority—today and into the future.



Learn more at: SABER

