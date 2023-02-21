AMETEK Abaco Systems and Rockford Xellerix announce strategic sales partnership

Press Release

IDEX 2023, ABU DHABI. AMETEK Abaco Systems and Rockford Xellerix announced a strategic sales partnership at the IDEX 2023 defense exhibition.

According to the announcement, the partnership pairs Rockford Xellerix’s extensive Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) customer base with Abaco’s 30 years of international commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics innovation. The sales partnershipaims to boost commercial sales, as well as air, land, and sea defense applications in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

lan Hislop, division vice president of business development, sales and marketing for AMETEK Abaco Systems, cites Rockford Xellerix's "best-in-class, in-house capabilities and leading commercial off-the-shelf [COTS] capabilities for commercial and defense operations in the GCC."