International DIRCM and airborne EW contract worth $80M won by Elbit Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract worth $80 million to supply Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) and airborne electronic warfare (EW) systems for a country in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a company statement.

Under the two-year contract, Elbit Systems will provide C-MUSIC DIRCM systems along with their Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning Systems (IR-PAWS) for several aircraft types, the statement notes.

Current customers of these systems include Israel, Germany, and NATO.