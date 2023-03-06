Military Embedded Systems

Rising defense spending driving global radar market surge: report

News

March 06, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rising defense spending driving global radar market surge: report

NEW YORK, New York. Rising defense budgets around the globe are fueling a rapid increase in the global surveillance radar system market in the coming years, a new report predicts.

The report, from Spherical Insights, states that the market is expected to grow from $32.4 billion in 2021 to $47.9 billion by 2030 for a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%.

BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin, L3 Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins, Saab, and Thales Group are expected to be the leaders in this market over that period, the report adds.

"Military radar system producers are particularly focused on striking a balance between quality and price while installing retrofit solutions to upgrade the existing solutions to the latest standards after realizing that governments are looking for effective as well as cost-effective defense solutions," the report states.

Categories
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Radar/EW
Illustration courtesy L3Harris Technologies
News
F-16 electronic warfare contract won by L3Harris Technologies

March 07, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI-powered headsets to be provided to European army by Invisio

February 28, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman
News
JADC2 network enhancement contract for U.S. Air Force won by Northrop Grumman

March 07, 2023
More Comms