Air defense systems to be provided to French Air and Space Forces by Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

ROME, Italy. Thales won a contract to begin the serial production of seven additional sections of the SAMP/T New Generation (NG) air defense system for the French Air and Space Forces, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, made official during the Conference on European Air and Missile Defense, was issued through the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR-EA). This expansion follows the initial SAMP/T NG development initiated in 2021 through Franco-Italian collaboration, according to the statement.

Each SAMP/T NG section will feature the Thales GF300 multifunction rotating active electronically scanned array radar and the New Generation Engagement Module (ME-NG), developed in partnership between Thales and MBDA Italy. The ME-NG, serving as the core of the system, is designed to integrate various weapon systems and coordinate multilayer air defense capabilities, the statement reads.

This addition will bring the total number of SAMP/T NG sections for the French Air and Space Forces to eight.