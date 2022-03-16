Directed-energy market to reach $51.1 billion globally by 2026, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert

SAN JOSE, Calif. The global market for directed-energy weapons -- estimated at $21.4 billion in 2022 -- is predicted to reach $51.1 billion by 2026, growing at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% over the analysis period, according to a study by market research firm Global Industry Analysts.

These weapons are defined in the report as smart weapons or precision-guided munitions that are designed for striking predecided targets with pinpoint accuracy in order to maximize the application of explosive force on the target, while minimizing collateral damage and military personnel casualties.

Growth in the directed-energy weapon market, say the study authors, is occurring due in part to increasing instances of extremist attacks and territorial disputes in different parts of the world, in addition to increased demand for laser weapons systems with enhanced attack capabilities.

The report asserts that the high-energy laser segment will top the market growth because it enables the tactical options of mounting on land, sea, or air-based platforms; in addition, considerable amounts of money are being devoted to research and development in this segment.

For additional information, visit the Global Industry Analysts website.