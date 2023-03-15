Military Embedded Systems

Herley becomes part of CAES, adding RF capability

News

March 15, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Herley becomes part of CAES, adding RF capability

ARLINGTON, Virginia.Officials at CAES announced that Herley -previously under Ultra - has joined CAES to grow the company’s footprint in the RF market. The combination enables CAES to add capabilities in missile flight instrumentation, customized RF solutions for microwave assemblies, and tactical radio frequency.

As both CAES and Ultra share the same parent company, Advent International, moving Herley to CAES was more a combining of like assets, according to a CAES spokesperson. 

Being suppliers of RF technology to military sensor systems, both Herley and CAES were also members of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortium. After this latest move, Herley will now be absorbed under the CAES brand, and will also be a part of the Consortium as part of CAES, according to the spokesperson.

Herley has facilities in Woburn, Massachusetts; Whippany, New Jersey; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 

Featured Companies

CAES

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Comms - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Unmanned
U.S. Army graphic by Army Futures Command
Blog
Army Project Convergence 2023 exercises canceled, and UFOs take a high-speed turn

March 14, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Herley becomes part of CAES, adding RF capability

March 15, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
NIST graphic.
News
Cybersecurity and semiconductors initial focus for CHIPS Act projects

March 15, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Northrop Grumman graphic.
News
Missile-warning satellites get VR boost for accelerated development

March 15, 2023
More Comms