Herley becomes part of CAES, adding RF capability

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia.Officials at CAES announced that Herley -previously under Ultra - has joined CAES to grow the company’s footprint in the RF market. The combination enables CAES to add capabilities in missile flight instrumentation, customized RF solutions for microwave assemblies, and tactical radio frequency.

As both CAES and Ultra share the same parent company, Advent International, moving Herley to CAES was more a combining of like assets, according to a CAES spokesperson.

Being suppliers of RF technology to military sensor systems, both Herley and CAES were also members of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortium. After this latest move, Herley will now be absorbed under the CAES brand, and will also be a part of the Consortium as part of CAES, according to the spokesperson.

Herley has facilities in Woburn, Massachusetts; Whippany, New Jersey; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.