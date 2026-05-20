Hi-Rel RF and Microwave Solutions

Eletter Product

Having trouble sourcing space-grade, RF components? OEMs in satellite, defense, & unmanned systems often face sourcing challenges, Micross has the answers! With an extensive catalog of RF parts, unscreened or screened to MIL-PRF-38534 & MIL-PRF-38535 (Class B, S, H, & K), and custom solutions tailored to your requirements, Micross has you covered whether you need flexibility or full compliance.

Custom & COTS Single and Multi-Function Devices

Micross extensive catalog of RF/mW includes multiple parts qualified following the guidelines of EEE-INST-002, MIL-PRF-38534, and MIL-PRF-38535. Our synthesized multi-layer semiconductor package designs reduce size, weight and power dissipation. We also manage the device qualification process at the module level, insuring additional risks and costs associated with procuring and qualifying multiple components are eliminated.

Our catalog includes;

Control Products: High Power PIN Switches, GaAs FET Switches, and Digital Step Attenuators

Amplifier Products: GaN and GaAs Technology, Low Noise Amplifiers, and Power Amplifiers

Elevate Your High-Power RF IC Testing Solutions

Ensure reliability & performance of high-power RF ICs with testing capabilities up to 67 GHz using the Keysight N5247B PNAX, LabVIEW, Bench/Python, and Advantest 93k. Additionally, with 200mm & 300mm wafer probing from -55°C to 125°C, Micross is the one source solution for high-frequency signal integrity, electromagnetic interference, and thermal management.

Learn More

