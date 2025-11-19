NanoRF VITA 67.3 Adapters

Military Embedded Systems

Our newest VITA adapter line includes a suite of precision adapters that provide direct access to individual NanoRF pin (Backplane) and socket (Plug-In) contacts. Designed to support the test, calibration, and optimization of embedded systems, these adapters allow system designers to validate electrical performance and easily maintain signal integrity during development.
 
By minimizing the number of interfaces in the test setup, these adapters can also help improve overall system performance. Offering a reliable solution for validating NanoRF contact performance without compromising signal quality, these adapters are built for high-frequency embedded computing environments.
 
Features / Benefits:

  • Features common threaded series: SMA, 2.92mm, and 1.85mm
  • DC – 65GHz

 Applications:

  • Test and Instrumentation
  • Mil-Aero
  • Embedded Systems
Featured Companies

SV Microwave

2400 W Centrepark Drive
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Website
[email protected]
