NanoRF VITA 67.3 Adapters

Our newest VITA adapter line includes a suite of precision adapters that provide direct access to individual NanoRF pin (Backplane) and socket (Plug-In) contacts. Designed to support the test, calibration, and optimization of embedded systems, these adapters allow system designers to validate electrical performance and easily maintain signal integrity during development.



By minimizing the number of interfaces in the test setup, these adapters can also help improve overall system performance. Offering a reliable solution for validating NanoRF contact performance without compromising signal quality, these adapters are built for high-frequency embedded computing environments.



Features / Benefits:

Features common threaded series: SMA, 2.92mm, and 1.85mm

DC – 65GHz

Applications: