Raytheon wins $1.2 billion contract to augment Germany's Patriot missile-defense systems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RTX photo TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon (an RTX business) won a contract worth $1.2 billion contract to deliver Patriot air and missile-defense systems to Germany. The new systems will provide additional Patriot equipment for Germany's existing air defense infrastructure.

The terms of the contract include the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares, and support in Germany.

Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, said of the most recent contract: "With this expansion, Germany will not only modernize its own significant air defense but enhance its interoperability with allies and further strengthen a core NATO mission."