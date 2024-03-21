Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon wins $1.2 billion contract to augment Germany's Patriot missile-defense systems

March 21, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon (an RTX business) won a contract worth $1.2 billion contract to deliver Patriot air and missile-defense systems to Germany. The new systems will provide additional Patriot equipment for Germany's existing air defense infrastructure. 

The terms of the contract include the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares, and support in Germany. 

Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, said of the most recent contract: "With this expansion, Germany will not only modernize its own significant air defense but enhance its interoperability with allies and further strengthen a core NATO mission."

