RE-3A tactical airborne surveillance upgrades to be provided to Saudi Arabia

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. The State Department has approved a foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia for the modernization of RE-3A Tactical Airborne Surveillance System (TASS) aircraft and related equipment, totaling an estimated $582 million, according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency statement.

Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance its RE-3A TASS aircraft with hardware and software updates, including Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System security devices and L3Harris BlackRock Communications Intelligence Sensor Suites, the statement reads. The package also contains secure communications terminals, Identification Friend or Foe cryptographic appliques, electronic and signals intelligence systems, and multiband receivers/transmitters, among other technologies.

This sale is intended to bolster Saudi Arabia's surveillance capabilities against regional threats and enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and Gulf Region partners, the statement adds.