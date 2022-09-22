RF/microwave systems filter technology contract from DARPA won by BAE Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire. BAE Systems won a $6.5 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide filter technology to improve Defense Department radio frequency (RF) and microwave systems such as digital Active Electronically Scanned Arrays (AESA), the company announced in a statement.

The contract is for the COmpact Front-end Filters at the EIEment-level (COFFEE) program, which aims to "provide elemental-level protection for these systems against interferers that could adversely impact the operation in congested environments," the statement reads.

Current high-bandwidth receivers have limited dynamic range that makes them more vulnerable to electronic jamming, and COFFEE aims to deal with that challenge, according to the statement.

"BAE Systems will develop filter technology that can address a broad microwave frequency range that DoD radio systems generally operate in, with element-level integration and without sacrificing performance," the statement adds. "The company will ensure the filters are manufacturable with reproducible performance."