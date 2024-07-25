Saab garners $612 million worth of contracts for military equipment

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

LINKOPING, Sweden. Saab received an order for a number of defense systems and equipment from the government of a Western country; the value of the order is approximately SEK 6.6 billion ($612 million), with deliveries planned 2027-2028.

Due to circumstances concerning the customer and national security interests, Saab is not providing additional information regarding the order or the receiving country.

The order includes systems and equipment from Saab’s business areas of Dynamics and Surveillance.

