Military Embedded Systems

Saab garners $612 million worth of contracts for military equipment

News

July 25, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

LINKOPING, Sweden. Saab received an order for a number of defense systems and equipment from the government of a Western country; the value of the order is approximately SEK 6.6 billion ($612 million), with deliveries planned 2027-2028.

Due to circumstances concerning the customer and national security interests, Saab is not providing additional information regarding the order or the receiving country.

The order includes systems and equipment from Saab’s business areas of Dynamics and Surveillance. 
 

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Image courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Helicopter makers garner NATO next-generation rotorcraft study contracts

July 26, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Quantum Systems image
News
eVTOL company wins two UAS contracts for Australian defense force

July 15, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
CoolVid-Shows/Pixabay image
News
New technologies, Industry 4.0 the focus of USAF contract with cybersecurity firm Corsha

July 18, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
News
LEO satellite market to grow by $7.13 billion: report

July 17, 2024

More Comms