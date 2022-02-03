SPARTE 700 telemetry antenna delivered to the U.S. Air Force

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Safran photo. ATLANTA, Ga. Safran Data Systems Inc. has won an award for the supply of two tracking telemetry antennas to be installed starting in the second quarter of 2023, at Eglin Air Force Base, a U.S. Air Force Major Range and Test Facility Base (MRTFB) in Florida.

According to the company, these SPARTE 700 antennas are equipped with a high accuracy pedestal supporting a carbon fiber reflector and a tri-band (L/S/C) feed with Single Channel Monopulse (SCM) RF auto-tracking technology. The feed is designed to provide test ranges the flexibility to support multiple platform flight tests.

Officials claim that the antenna controller unit (ACU) is designed to support up to eight dual-channel receivers, intended to increase the reliability of the telemetry station. Its ergonomic control interface simplifies operations by providing a global view of the station’s equipment.

Safran also claims that the telemetry antennas will aim to provide the U.S. Air Force with the equipment needed to improve and modernize their test capabilities in suppor of increasingly complex flight test scenarios.