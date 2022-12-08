Military Embedded Systems

Synthetic aperture radar market to grow 7.56% to 2027, study predicts

December 08, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

LONDON. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report from Technavio, "Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market by Type, Application and Geography -- Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027."

According to the study authors, growth in the market in the next few years will depend on increased investments in surveillance and attack unmanned vehicles, mounting emphasis on maritime warfare, and growing preference for ensuring precision targeting capability. 

The study also cited potential roadblocks in the SAR market, including satellite-launch delays and the limited availability of launch services, which affect the development and use of space launch vehicles.

For additional information, visit the Technavio website

