Synthetic aperture radar market to grow 7.56% to 2027, study predicts

Synthetic aperture radar market to grow 7.56% to 2027, study predictsNews
December 08, 2022
According to the study authors, growth in the market in the next few years will depend on increased investments in surveillance and attack unmanned vehicles, mounting emphasis on maritime warfare, and growing preference for ensuring precision targeting capability.
The study also cited potential roadblocks in the SAR market, including satellite-launch delays and the limited availability of launch services, which affect the development and use of space launch vehicles.
