Synthetic aperture radar market to grow 7.56% to 2027, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report from Technavio, "Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market by Type, Application and Geography -- Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027."

According to the study authors, growth in the market in the next few years will depend on increased investments in surveillance and attack unmanned vehicles, mounting emphasis on maritime warfare, and growing preference for ensuring precision targeting capability.

The study also cited potential roadblocks in the SAR market, including satellite-launch delays and the limited availability of launch services, which affect the development and use of space launch vehicles.

