USMC deputy commandant for information to be keynote opener at upcoming AOC convention

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Organizers of the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention -- the leading event for electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations professionals from around the world -- announced that their opening keynote speaker will be Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, U.S. Marine Corps.

The 60th AOC symposium, to be held December 11-13, 2023, will have the theme: "Advancing EMS Superiority Through Strategic Alliances and Partnerships."

The AOC website describes the aim of the convention: "Superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum continues to prove itself as a game-changing capability that provides a decisive operational advantage in conflicts worldwide. Integrating and synchronizing EMS operations in every warfighting domain across the entire range of military operations is a clear imperative for our warfighters. But continued success demands that industry, academia, military, governments, and professional associations form alliances and partnerships to share perspectives and expertise throughout the entire range of the EMS. AOC 2023 provides a collaborative forum to capture the passion of professionals ready and willing to make a difference and directly impact our future."

For more information about AOC 2023 visit https://www.crows.org/mpage/2023HOME.