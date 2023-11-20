Military Embedded Systems

USMC deputy commandant for information to be keynote opener at upcoming AOC convention

News

November 20, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

USMC deputy commandant for information to be keynote opener at upcoming AOC convention

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Organizers of the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention -- the leading event for electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations professionals from around the world -- announced that their opening keynote speaker will be Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, U.S. Marine Corps. 

The 60th AOC symposium, to be held December 11-13, 2023, will have the theme: "Advancing EMS Superiority Through Strategic Alliances and Partnerships."

The AOC website describes the aim of the convention: "Superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum continues to prove itself as a game-changing capability that provides a decisive operational advantage in conflicts worldwide. Integrating and synchronizing EMS operations in every warfighting domain across the entire range of military operations is a clear imperative for our warfighters. But continued success demands that industry, academia, military, governments, and professional associations form alliances and partnerships to share perspectives and expertise throughout the entire range of the EMS. AOC 2023 provides a collaborative forum to capture the passion of professionals ready and willing to make a difference and directly impact our future."

For more information about AOC 2023 visit https://www.crows.org/mpage/2023HOME

Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms