USSTRATCOM plans dynamic spectrum sharing, eyes 5G growth: Maj. Gen. Anthony says

News

December 11, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The Pentagon is developing new ways to share a crowded electromagnetic spectrum, and 5G represents an "incredible opportunity," a top U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) official said during the keynote at the 2024 Association of Old Crows International Symposium and Convention on Monday.

Maj. Gen. AnnMarie K. Anthony, director of USSTRATCOM's Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center, says ongoing studies aim to enable military and civilian systems to coexist in increasingly constrained electromagnetic environments.

"We're setting ways to dynamically share portions of the spectrum," she said.

The move comes as rapid advancement in mobile communications, particularly 5G, puts pressure on military spectrum access. Rather than viewing this as a threat, "we view this challenge as an incredible opportunity," Anthony said.

Integration efforts are already underway across multiple theaters, with electromagnetic spectrum operations being incorporated into joint exercises across Indo-Pacific Command, European Command, Pacific Command, and USSTRATCOM. The initiative extends beyond U.S. borders, with Anthony highlighting collaboration on a NATO database project, noting work with Five Eyes partners to "ensure effective operations across the competition continuum."

