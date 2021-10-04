12.1" Military Grade Panel PC with MIL-STD-461F/810G Military Testing Compliance - PCM8012

Press Release

Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - presents PCM8012, our new 12.1" military-grade panel PC with MIL testing compliance.

The 12.1" panel PC supports a 1024 x 768 resolution with 400-nits brightness, 700:1 contrast ratio, and 16.2 million colors. For outdoor uses or environments with high ambient lighting, users can select the optional 1000-nits high brightness display for improved visibility under these conditions. The LCD panel also comes standard with optical bonding, which is popular among military displays because it can withstand harsh environments and improve the durability of the screens. Optical bonding is the process of applying a liquid substance between the glass panel and the LCD panel, which bonds them together and fills the air gap between the screens. For military and industrial applications, optical bonding is an important aspect to consider because it provides many benefits including durability, shock and vibration absorption, condensation prevention, dust and moisture protection, and improved optical clarity.

The PCM8012 features a 5-wire resistive-type touchscreen monitor with an EMI mesh filter. The front panel comes with a power ON/OFF & reset button and LED indicators for power and storage. The system is powered by the Intel Celeron N2930 1.83GHz CPU with DDR3 SO-DIMM memory (Max. 8GB) and mSATA SSD (Max. 128GB). The connectors for the system includes 2 x LAN, 2 x USB, 1 x USB Type A, 1 x RS-232, and 1 x 9 to 36V DC power input. All of the connectors are D38999 connectors which are designed to meet MIL-spec requirements for harsh industrial environments and military solutions. The panel PC can be mounted via the VESA (75mm x 75mm / 100mm x 100mm) mounting holes or from the panel mounting holes. With features such as wide operating temperatures (-10°C to 60°C) and shock resistance, PCM8012 is an ideal solution for mission-critical applications and industrial industries including Oil & Gas, Automation, and Defense. PCM8012 supports MIL-STD-810G compliance for shock, vibration, humidity, high temperature, and low temperature and MIL-STD-461F for EMC compliance.

For more information : https://www.acnodes.com/pcm8012.htm

Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at [email protected].