DuraCOR 313

Eletter Product



Introducing the Parvus® DuraCOR® 313, an ultra small form factor rugged modular mission computer based on the Intel® Atom™ x6400E Series (Elkhart Lake) processor. Featuring MIL-performance circular connectors and industrial temperature components, this rugged Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) processor is an ideal x86 mission computing solution for size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) sensitive vehicle, airborne, industrial, manned and unmanned vehicle and sensor applications. Optimized for high performance energy-efficient processing and as a migration path for the legacy DuraCOR 311, the new 313 boasts significant CPU, GPU, memory, security, and networking performance improvements, including up to 16GB DDR RAM, 64GB EMMC on-board storage, 11th gen Intel HD Graphics, integrated CAN 2.0 / CAN FD interfaces, TPM security module, and low-latency Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support.

Visit our website to learn more.