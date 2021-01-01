Military Embedded Systems

DuraCOR 313

Eletter Product


Parvus® DuraCOR® 313Introducing the Parvus® DuraCOR® 313, an ultra small form factor rugged modular mission computer based on the Intel® Atom™ x6400E Series (Elkhart Lake) processor. Featuring MIL-performance circular connectors and industrial temperature components, this rugged Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) processor is an ideal x86 mission computing solution for size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) sensitive vehicle, airborne, industrial, manned and unmanned vehicle and sensor applications. Optimized for high performance energy-efficient processing and as a migration path for the legacy DuraCOR 311, the new 313 boasts significant CPU, GPU, memory, security, and networking performance improvements, including up to 16GB DDR RAM, 64GB EMMC on-board storage, 11th gen Intel HD Graphics, integrated CAN 2.0 / CAN FD interfaces, TPM security module, and low-latency Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support.

Visit our website to learn more.

Featured Companies

Curtiss-Wright

20130 Lakeview Center Plaza
Ashburn, Virginia 20147
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Radar/EW
IEE photo.
News
Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms