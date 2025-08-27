EXHIBITOR PROFILE: VE02 SAVE Compliant Chassis for VPX and SOSA Aligned Systems at MOSA Industry and Government Summit

This week at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit Booth #514, LCR Embedded Systems is showcasing its VE02 chassis, which broadens the utility of the SAVE standard by enabling a dual 4-slot VPX plus power supply aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard to fit within the SAVE envelope for Army ground vehicles.

This ability to split the use of the SAVE envelope opens up the space for multi-application use.

Learn more by visiting booth# 514 at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit or click here.