Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: VE02 SAVE Compliant Chassis for VPX and SOSA Aligned Systems at MOSA Industry and Government Summit

Sponsored Story

August 27, 2025

This week at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit Booth #514, LCR Embedded Systems is showcasing its VE02 chassis, which broadens the utility of the SAVE standard by enabling a dual 4-slot VPX plus power supply aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard to fit within the SAVE envelope for Army ground vehicles.

This ability to split the use of the SAVE envelope opens up the space for multi-application use.

Learn more by visiting booth# 514 at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit or click here.

Featured Companies

LCR Embedded Systems

2621 Van Buren Ave
Audubon, PA 19403
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Terma
News
Terma acquires OSL Technology to boost counter-UAS, infrastructure protection offerings

November 27, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image courtesy HPE
News
DoD awards Hewlett Packard Enterprise a 10-year contract for cloud computing upgrades

December 01, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via All.Space
News
Hydra MAX SATCOM terminal reaches TRL 6 in U.S. Army testing

November 26, 2025

More Comms