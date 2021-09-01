Innovative I/O Solutions in Rugged ATRs

Elma's full line of convection, conduction and liquid cooled ATR enclosures support a wide range of rugged airborne and mobile deployed applications. Our modular, COTS system platforms offer standardized, cost-effective solutions for open standards-based board sets (OpenVPX, SOSA, VME).

Available in 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1 and 1 1/2 ATR to ARINC 404A & 600 specifications, our modular design concept allows for ample customization options without the typical cost and lead-time penalties. All-aluminum or Al-composite ATRs are designed to optimize weight while maximizing cooling and payload considerations.

Removable I/O panels allow for customization to exact application requirements and increased configurability. ATR enclosures use electrostatic dust filters, honeycomb EMI filters and EMI gasketing techniques to ensure compliance to MIL-STD-461E EMC requirements.



Additional Features

Full range of 28VDC, military power supplies from 150 to 750 watts

Capacity for 5, 7, 12 or 15 slots 3U/6U x 160mm

Advanced airflow distribution through card cage

Conduction with air assist designs for 3U and 6U boards

Aluminum or composite construction

AS9001 compliant

IEEE 1101.10 Compliant

Typical MIL-STD compliance

MIL-STD-810F: Environmental Test

MIL-STD-167: Vibration

MIL-STD-461E: EMI Shielding

MIL-STD-704E: Aircraft Power

MIL-STD-1275A: 28VDC, Vehicles

MIL-STD-5400: General Aerospace

