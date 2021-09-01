Military Embedded Systems

Innovative I/O Solutions in Rugged ATRs

Innovative I/O Solutions in Rugged ATRs Elma's full line of convection, conduction and liquid cooled ATR enclosures support a wide range of rugged airborne and mobile deployed applications. Our modular, COTS system platforms offer standardized, cost-effective solutions for open standards-based board sets (OpenVPX, SOSA, VME).  
Available in 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1 and 1 1/2 ATR to ARINC 404A & 600 specifications, our modular design concept allows for ample customization options without the typical cost and lead-time penalties.  All-aluminum or Al-composite ATRs are designed to optimize weight while maximizing cooling and payload considerations.   

Removable I/O panels allow for customization to exact application requirements and increased configurability.  ATR enclosures use electrostatic dust filters, honeycomb EMI filters and EMI gasketing techniques to ensure compliance to MIL-STD-461E EMC requirements.   
 
Additional Features 

  • Full range of 28VDC, military power supplies from 150 to 750 watts  
  • Capacity for 5, 7, 12 or 15 slots 3U/6U x 160mm  
  • Advanced airflow distribution through card cage  
  • Conduction with air assist designs for 3U and 6U boards 
  • Aluminum or composite construction 
  • AS9001 compliant 
  • IEEE 1101.10 Compliant  

Typical MIL-STD compliance 

  • MIL-STD-810F: Environmental Test 
  • MIL-STD-167: Vibration 
  • MIL-STD-461E: EMI Shielding 
  • MIL-STD-704E: Aircraft Power 
  • MIL-STD-1275A: 28VDC, Vehicles 
  • MIL-STD-5400: General Aerospace 

