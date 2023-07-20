Military Embedded Systems

Processing power upgrades for Polish radar system to be provided by Mercury

News

July 20, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems has won a contract from PIT-RADWAR S.A., a supplier to the Republic of Poland’s Armed Forces, to provide processing power upgrades to a Polish radar system, the company announced in a statement.

As per the $14 million contract, Mercury will deliver subsystem processing boards for a new mobile radar system and upgrade the existing system architecture to enhance its performance, range, and accuracy, the company says.

The contract involves Mercury's HDS6605 board, a rugged computing solution designed for challenging environments, the company says, adding that it is a single, SWaP-optimized 6U OpenVPX server processing blade that offers AI-enabling processing functionality and high-capacity memory.

The mobile radar system of the Polish Armed Forces provides long-range surveillance and tracking capabilities, which are intended to enhance situational awareness for the Polish Armed Forces, the company adds.

