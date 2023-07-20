Processing power upgrades for Polish radar system to be provided by Mercury

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems has won a contract from PIT-RADWAR S.A., a supplier to the Republic of Poland’s Armed Forces, to provide processing power upgrades to a Polish radar system, the company announced in a statement.

As per the $14 million contract, Mercury will deliver subsystem processing boards for a new mobile radar system and upgrade the existing system architecture to enhance its performance, range, and accuracy, the company says.

The contract involves Mercury's HDS6605 board, a rugged computing solution designed for challenging environments, the company says, adding that it is a single, SWaP-optimized 6U OpenVPX server processing blade that offers AI-enabling processing functionality and high-capacity memory.

The mobile radar system of the Polish Armed Forces provides long-range surveillance and tracking capabilities, which are intended to enhance situational awareness for the Polish Armed Forces, the company adds.