Rugged data and display systems debut from Spectra Defense Technologies

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

G2 microNAS image: Spectra Defense Technologies ALPHARETTA, Ga. Spectra Defense Technologies announced the launch of two products aimed at use in demanding military environments: The G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS (G2), a compact network attached storage (NAS) system; and the Rugged Display family of 4K large-area displays, aimed at providing users with high-resolution visualization and mission-system integration across air, land and maritime environments.

According to the company announcement -- made at this week's AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition -- the G2 microNAS addresses the challenge of capturing and managing large volumes of mission data on size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained platforms by enabling multiple high-bandwidth sensor streams to be captured, securely stored, and quickly transferred between missions in a SWaP-optimized NAS platform that functions as a recorder or edge computing system tthat can be leveraged by next-generation uncrewed aircraft, autonomous ground systems, and distributed intelligence nodes.

Additionally, the company's Rugged Display family of displays are intended for use in command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) mission systems to enable operators to more effectively interpret high-resolution electro-optical and infrared sensor imagery. The newly introduced 4K displays support the presentation of multiple sensor feeds, mission data, and tactical information in a single interface, according to the announcement. The new Rugged Display family is engineered to operate in harsh conditions, including high vibration, temperature extremes, and electromagnetic interference, while a sealed, fanless aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with IP66 protection, conformal-coated electronics, and fully potted internal connections support durability in airborne, ground, and maritime applications.