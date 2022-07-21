11 innovative projects get DoD funding under APFIT program

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the Threat Systems Management Office operate a swarm of 40 drones in an exercise. (US government photo)

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Pentagon has announced the first set of projects to receive funding via a new $100 million pilot program known as Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT).

The projects include a number of widely different technologies, from sensors to unmanned aircraft to munitions, all in their early stages and developed by small business and/or non-traditional defense contractors, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"The purpose of the APFIT pilot program is to expeditiously transition technologies ... from pilot programs, prototype projects, and research projects into production," the statement reads. "The benefits of this pilot will be to deliver war-winning capability earlier than scheduled while contributing to the viability of small business and nontraditional defense contractor vendors. APFIT is an additional tool the DoD can use to propel innovative capabilities across the 'Valley of Death' and into the hands of the warfighter."

The U.S. Congress authorized $100 million for APFIT under the National Defense Authorization Act of FY22. To be eligible for APFIT funding, companies must receive less than $500 million in cumulative renveue from the DoD.

A full list of project awards is available on the DoD website.