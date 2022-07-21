Military Embedded Systems

11 innovative projects get DoD funding under APFIT program

News

July 21, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

11 innovative projects get DoD funding under APFIT program
The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the Threat Systems Management Office operate a swarm of 40 drones in an exercise. (US government photo)

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Pentagon has announced the first set of projects to receive funding via a new $100 million pilot program known as Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT).

The projects include a number of widely different technologies, from sensors to unmanned aircraft to munitions, all in their early stages and developed by small business and/or non-traditional defense contractors, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"The purpose of the APFIT pilot program is to expeditiously transition technologies ... from pilot programs, prototype projects, and research projects into production," the statement reads. "The benefits of this pilot will be to deliver war-winning capability earlier than scheduled while contributing to the viability of small business and nontraditional defense contractor vendors. APFIT is an additional tool the DoD can use to propel innovative capabilities across the 'Valley of Death' and into the hands of the warfighter."

The U.S. Congress authorized $100 million for APFIT under the National Defense Authorization Act of FY22. To be eligible for APFIT funding, companies must receive less than $500 million in cumulative renveue from the DoD.

A full list of project awards is available on the DoD website.

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics
An AH-64 Apache scans for simulated enemies during an exercise. (US government photo)
News
US Army helicopter flight computer contract won by Triumph

July 20, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Image: Qinetiq
News
UAS controlled by laser gets successful demo

July 21, 2022
More Unmanned
Cyber
News
Encryption module from Mercury for safeguarding data-at-rest gets NSA certification

July 08, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Illustration
News
US Army SATCOM modernization contract won by Kratos

July 21, 2022
More Comms