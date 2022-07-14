$26.6 million US Army missile simulators contract won by SciTec

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Helicopter in flight PRINCETON, New Jersey. SciTec has won a $26.6 million contract from the U.S. Army for development and technical support for missile simulators for the Center for Countermeasures, a joint service agency operating under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the company said in a statement.

The five-year contract includes the maintenance and improvement of the Joint Mobile Infrared Countermeasure Test System (JMITS) and Multi-Spectral Sea and Land Target System (MSALTS) missile simulators.

JMITS and MSALTS are custom-built systems designed to generate realistic missile plume signatures. SciTec will be charged with upgrades these systems to meet advancing threats and address the increasing sophistication of missile warning systems aboard aircraft.