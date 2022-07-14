$26.6 million US Army missile simulators contract won by SciTec

$26.6 million US Army missile simulators contract won by SciTecNews
The five-year contract includes the maintenance and improvement of the Joint Mobile Infrared Countermeasure Test System (JMITS) and Multi-Spectral Sea and Land Target System (MSALTS) missile simulators.
JMITS and MSALTS are custom-built systems designed to generate realistic missile plume signatures. SciTec will be charged with upgrades these systems to meet advancing threats and address the increasing sophistication of missile warning systems aboard aircraft.