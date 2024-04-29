4th GlobalEye aircraft delivered to UAE by Saab

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. Saab delivered a fourth GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 18 as part of an effort to expand the UAE's capabilities in aerial surveillance and threat detection, the company announced in a statement.

The UAE awarded Saab the original contract for multiple advanced AEW&C aircraft in 2015 and expanded with further acquisitions in 2020, 2021, and now 2024. The UAE has one more GlobalEye aircraft pending delivery, completing the planned procurement of five units, the statement reads.

The GlobalEye system features a suite of both active and passive sensors for extended-range detection and identification of aerial, maritime, and terrestrial objects, and the technology ensures real-time data relay to military units across air, land, and sea, the company says.