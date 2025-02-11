Acoustic minesweeping systems delivered to Royal Norwegian Navy by Patria

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Patria OSLO, Norway. Patria delivered new SONAC ACS acoustic minesweeping systems to the Royal Norwegian Navy recently, which began operating the system last spring, the company announced in a statement.

The SONAC ACS is designed to clear influence minefields by generating high sound pressure across a broad frequency range, the statement reads. It can simulate various ship signatures and is compatible with both Mine Setting Mode (MSM) and Target Simulation Mode (TSM), Patria says.

The system is compact and lightweight, enabling integration into uncrewed surface vessel (USV) operations, according to the company. Operators can select preconfigured acoustic signals from a signature library or customize signals in real time, with remote operation facilitated through a user interface that provides system controls and monitoring, the statement adds.

Patria developed SONAC ACS based on its experience in vessel signature measurement and influence mine technologies, aiming to enhance minesweeping capabilities for modern naval operations, the company states.