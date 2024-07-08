Military Embedded Systems

Air defense radars to be supplied to Latvia, Slovenia by Hensoldt

News

July 08, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Air defense radars to be supplied to Latvia, Slovenia by Hensoldt
Image via Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will supply Latvia and Slovenia with its TRML-4D radars, which will be delivered as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) in collaboration with Diehl Defence, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

The TRML-4D radar, which is based on AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) technology, ensures rapid detection and tracking of approximately 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers, the company says. This radar system will be integrated into the IRIS-T SLM air defense system used by the two countries.

The radars have been used in Ukraine, and is capable of detecting and tracking various air targets, including cruise missiles, rockets, drones, and aircraft, the statement reads.

In addition to the TRML-4D, Hensoldt also offers the SPEXER short-range radar, and the Twinvis passive radar, among others. The TRML-4D and SPEXER radars are also part of the German Armed Forces' NNbS air defense system, commissioned in January, the company says.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via EDA
News
European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing

October 21, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms