Air defense radars to be supplied to Latvia, Slovenia by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will supply Latvia and Slovenia with its TRML-4D radars, which will be delivered as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) in collaboration with Diehl Defence, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

The TRML-4D radar, which is based on AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) technology, ensures rapid detection and tracking of approximately 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers, the company says. This radar system will be integrated into the IRIS-T SLM air defense system used by the two countries.

The radars have been used in Ukraine, and is capable of detecting and tracking various air targets, including cruise missiles, rockets, drones, and aircraft, the statement reads.

In addition to the TRML-4D, Hensoldt also offers the SPEXER short-range radar, and the Twinvis passive radar, among others. The TRML-4D and SPEXER radars are also part of the German Armed Forces' NNbS air defense system, commissioned in January, the company says.