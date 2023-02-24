Airborne surveillance radar to be provided to CAE Aviation by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt has won a contract from CAE Aviation to deliver a multimission surveillance radar to their surveillance aircraft fleet, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

This is the second order CAE Aviation has placed for Hensoldt's PrecISR 1000 radar, with the first delivered in 2021. The radars are intended for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and various types of missions, the statement reads.

CAE Aviation "operates a large fleet of surveillance aircraft," the statement adds.

PrecISR include a synthetic aperture radar/ground moving target indicator, which enables operators to detect and track small moving targets of interest, sucha s troops and convoys, the company says.

The radar has a range of up to 370 kilometers, the company adds.