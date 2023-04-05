Approach radars for French air and naval bases to be provided by Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PARIS, France. Thales will supply next-generation primary and secondary approach radars to French air and naval bases by 2025, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Thales will supply STAR NG and RSM NG radars to provide French air forces with a civilian radar portfolio that has been adapted for military use, the statement reads.

"As announced by the Ministry of Defence, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) has launched stage 5 of the modernization program with the replacement of fixed and mobile radars and renewal of the command and control air-defence system," the statement reads. "Among multiple activities this contract will provide French Air forces with a high performing air surveillance solution."

The radars include new features such as "electronic protection measures, 3D/altimetry, detection of ​ low/zero speed aircrafts (such as helicopters), high speed/high maneuverability aircrafts (such as fighters) or merging traditional Mode S with ADS-B detection to enhance sensor performance," the company says.