Military Embedded Systems

Approach radars for French air and naval bases to be provided by Thales

News

April 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Approach radars for French air and naval bases to be provided by Thales

PARIS, France. Thales will supply next-generation primary and secondary approach radars to French air and naval bases by 2025, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Thales will supply STAR NG and RSM NG radars to provide French air forces with a civilian radar portfolio that has been adapted for military use, the statement reads.

"As announced by the Ministry of Defence, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) has launched stage 5 of the modernization program with the replacement of fixed and mobile radars and renewal of the command and control air-defence system," the statement reads. "Among multiple activities this contract will provide French Air forces with a high performing air surveillance solution."

The radars include new features such as "electronic protection measures, 3D/altimetry, detection of ​ low/zero speed aircrafts (such as helicopters), high speed/high maneuverability aircrafts (such as fighters) or merging traditional Mode S with ADS-B detection to enhance sensor performance," the company says.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms