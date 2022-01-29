Army's Giorgio Bertoli to keynote MOSA Virtual Summit Feb 23

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. Giorgio Bertoli, Assistant Director for the Spectrum Dominance and Intelligence portfolio, within the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center, will keynote the MOSA Virtual Summit, being held Feb 23 at 11 am Est. Other sessions include MOSA for Military Aviation Platforms, Bringing MOSA to Electronic Warfare Applications, and Applying a MOSA Strategy Across Multiple Domains.

Register here.

Hosted by Military Embedded Systems, the MOSA Virtual Summit is designed to drive awareness and thought leadership around Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) initiatives like the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) products and aims to study how they impact signal- processing, software, hardware, AI, and RF designs.

In early 2019, Air Force, Army, and Navy leadership issued a joint memo mandating that the U.S. military use a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for new program designs and refreshes, calling MOSA a “warfighting imperative.” Now, as of 2021, MOSA is the law, as Congress passed legislation requiring MOSA to be part of the Department of Defense (DoD) acquisition process. MOSA strategies are now being leveraged across multiple domains – air, land, sea, space, and spectrum.

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems is the event host. Other speakers include experts from RTI, Annapolis Micro Systems, Curtiss-Wright Defense Systems, Elma Electronic, Flex-Logix, Milpower Source Pentek, now part of Mercury, and Systel.

For more information, visit https://www.bigmarker.com/series/mosa-virtual-summit/series_summit.