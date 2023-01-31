CMOSS vehicle navigation tech to be demonstrated for U.S. Army by ANELLO

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SANTA CLARA, California. ANELLO Photonics has won a contract from the U.S. Army to provide vehicle navigation solutions compliant with the C5ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), the company announced in a statement.

Over a period of one year, ANELLO will demonstrate its sensor fusion technology for military vehicle navigation to the Army, which is intended to "help armored vehicles maintain high accuracy navigation," the statement reads.

ANELLO currently conducts commercial trials with customers in construction, farming, trucking, robotics, and drones.

CMOSS is part of an Army effort to modernize network and communication architecture by using open standards to deliver technology to the field quicker. CMOSS uses cards that can be inserted into a common chassis in a tactical vehicle with the intent of enabling "plug and play" for new technologies.